The Animated Musical -- a Kickstarter Project Being Run by Biscuithands

In another time, another place, on a planet similar to our own, two classes of people co-exist. The ruling minority, Digit-Fingers, and the oppressed, Biscuithands. About 2000 years behind our own time, the Digit-Fingers rule, harshly. But the Biscuithands patiently await the fulfillment of a prophesied birth. The Messiah. The Star Child. One who would rise up and challenge injustice with a message of love and peace as his weapons of choice.
Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Move over, Jesus Christ Superstar! Move over, Godspell! Why? Because "Biscuithands" is in da'House! Based on the four gospels of the New Testament, this rendition is comprised of 25 original scores embracing Hip-Hop, Pop, Rock, R&B and Classical genres. There is something for everyone in this exciting and new musical extravaganza! Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, we had "Godspell" and "Jesus Christ Superstar" to keep a spiritual note on the global entertainment stage. As great as these two master pieces were (and as far as I'm concerned, still are), they seem to have run their course.
Unlike its two predecessors, Biscuithands uses fun art, catchy tunes and memorable lyrics to spread the gospel story. However, the idea began as a local live-stage musical, native to Chicago, titled, "A New Testament Gospera"; and idea currently on the back burner. In an effort to create a marketing tool on DVD, the cast laid down the vocals on demo tracks while the non-sophisticated animated Biscuithands people (a nickname derived from the fact, they have no fingers) were overlaid. Hence, we were not trying to promote the artwork as much as we are the music!
Right now, Biscuithands is running a Kickstarter campaign in an attempt to raise funding to produce a more professional DVD version based on the template that has been already put together.
