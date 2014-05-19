The Annual Cannes Festival Is Well on the Way and Cloud 21 PR Is Leading the Roads for Digital Marketing Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Cloud 21 is glad to announce that it’s their 3rd year of attendance of the prestigious festival. The 3rd year anniversary also marks a major milestone and a great leap forward for digital marketing for beauty, fashion and film events. Cloud 21 is responsible for covering all of the film festival's aspects which includes several events on the Croisette, Short Film Corner and Marche du Film.



Cloud 21 has earned the right to call itself a forefront PR company by providing proven and effective digital media strategies for filmmakers. With the Cloud 21's strategies, filmmakers are able to successfully promote and market their films in the digital world; an area, currently untouched by most of the independent filmmakers. Cloud 21 is known for its novel and innovative promotional ideas to help their client's exposure level rise above the competition.



Cloud 21 is honored to be representing Caroline Lagerfelt, the actress who portrays Netti in "The Homesman", a film by Tommy Lee Jones. Lagerfelt, a multi-awarded and talented actress built a successful career by playing TV roles in Castle, Weeds and Gossip Girl. Lagerfelt also made a big splash on Broadway the moment she won the Obie Award and Outer Critics Circle. Critics consider "The Homesman" is among Lagerfelts' unforgettable performances. She also starred in Poseidon (2006) and Homecoming (2005).



Once again this year, Cloud 21 is introducing talented and handpicked film makers:



Nicolas Wendl, a multi-award winning director, will have the opportunity to scare the audience with his horror genre film "From The Woods. Selcen Yilmazogul, a young writer and director will offer the audience a glimpse of Turkey’s social situation with her film "The Mirror”. Karen Goldfarb charms the audience with her old Hollywood style short film "Here's Lookin' At You, Kid". Bruce Gordon, a Cloud 21 alumni, makes a glorious return with his short film "Whole Nother level". Karen Lam, the horror filmmaker will be showcasing her project “The Soul Collector” at the Marche.



This year, Cloud 21 forms a strategic partnership with LA Connections, a known Cannes Event Promotion company. As of now, Alex Limandri is considered to be the spearhead of the partnership. Over the years, LA Connections has been providing the community the best platform for private film and network screenings. Also this year, Limandri's private beach provides a peaceful setting for the center of Cannes. Le Petit Paris - The beach venue is located on the world famous crosiette. It provides the finest choices of food and beverages and also comes with a breathtaking view. As of now, the venue has been delighting and servicing attendees and guest for over 15 years.



During the daytime, Le Petit Paris will serve as the headquarters for the industry's important persons. During the evenings, the venue is not overshadowed as it will also serve as a major nightspot for many of the "must visit" and "must watch” events.



Aside from the film industry-related events, there are other notable events worth mentioning. One of these events is ”Fragrances Of Wine”. Ammy Mumma's “Fragrances Of Wine” line of perfumes will have an official launching at the same venue. Mumma is one of the who's who in the wine industry. Mumma has been working in the wine industry for over 20 years and is recognized worldwide for her knowledge and talent in the wine scene. A few of the awards that are under her belt are Western Innovator 2008 and Professional Wine Woman 2005. According to Mumma, the fragrances are a result of her intimate knowledge of wine and her eye for the aesthetics. The perfume collection does not contain any form of alcohol and are made primarily from essential oils.



The 3rd Anniversary of cloud 21 is a big event for the company as it signifies growing strength and higher levels of recognition. The event will be celebrated by its members and some of the notable attendees include Diana Nangole, Nicholas Warner, Leslie Bianchi, Caterina Rordriguez and Sandra Bakula.



For more information about Cloud 21 and its participation in the 67th Cannes International Film Festival is provided at http://www.cloud21.com. For parties who are interested about the company and film festival event, visiting the site is highly encouraged.



Press Contact:



Leslie Bianchi

Cloud 21 PR



leslieb@cloud21.com