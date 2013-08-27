Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Argentine Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Argentina defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.



Summary

SDI's "The Argentine Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Argentina.



The Argentine defense industry, which was being privatized due to its inefficiency, is now being supported by the government. Argentina's aircraft factory, Fbrica Argentina de Aviones, which was sold to Lockheed Martin, was re-nationalized in 2009 and will receive government support through research and development (RandD) programs and through orders for the international KC-390 air transport program.



Reasons To Buy

"The Argentine Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Argentina defense industry.

- Identify top companies in the Argentina defense industry along with profiles of those companies.

- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Companies Mentioned



Fbrica Argentina de Aviones, Astillero Ro Santiago, Citidef, Tandanor, Direccin General de Fabricaciones Militares, INVAP SE, Nostromo Defensa



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140243/the-argentine-defense-industry-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-to-2018-market-profile.html