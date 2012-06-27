The Argentine Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Argentine defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.



Summary



ICD Research's "The Argentine Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Argentina



The Argentine defense industrial base has limited capabilities, with the Argentine government currently attempting to improve its domestic industry to make it internationally competitive.

Argentine defense imports peaked in 2007 but declined in subsequent years due to economic constraints forcing the government to postpone defense modernization plans. Imports are expected to increase during the forecast period with the procurement of helicopters and plans to procure fighter aircraft and transport aircraft for the air force.





