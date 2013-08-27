Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Argentine Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed Porter's five force analysis on the Argentina defense industry.



The Argentine government plays a dominant role in the country's defense industry, which results in huge dependency on the government for its equipment sales. The Argentine government's preference for domestic equipment manufacturers, coupled with the large number of foreign suppliers, reduces the negotiating power of foreign defense companies.



Summary

SDI's "The Argentine Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the industry dynamics of the defense industry in Argentina.



In particular, this report offers in-depth analysis on Industry structure with five forces analysis, to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.



Among the key areas discussed as part of the analysis are: the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the barriers to entry, the intensity of rivalry, and the threat of substitution.



Reasons To Buy

"The Argentine Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the industry dynamics of the Argentina defense industry.

- Understand Porter's five force analysis of the Argentina defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140244/the-argentine-defense-industry-industry-dynamics-to-2018-market-profile.html