Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Argentine Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

SDI's "The Argentine Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Argentina.



The Argentine defense budget stands at US$4.07 billion in 2013 and recorded a CAGR of 15.37% during the review period. The robust growth is expected to continue with a CAGR of 15.50% over the forecast period, which is primarily driven by modernization plans, participation in peacekeeping missions, and disputes over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands and their natural resources.



Reasons To Buy

"The Argentine Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Argentina defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the Argentina defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Argentina defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



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