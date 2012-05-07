New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- China: 22 Provinces, four Municipalities and five Autonomous Regions - each with an average population of nearly 42 million.
Any assessment of China must consider the huge variations to be found in such a populous and geographically diverse country.
How is the population distributed? How is healthcare delivered?
Health funding: Who pays, who gets?
What are the real effects of the urban/rural divide on health provision?
Which regions are better provided for and which still need investment?
Identifying opportunities in China's rapidly expanding health economy requires detailed knowledge of the economic performance and health infrastructure at a regional level. Being able to see that in the context of neighbouring provinces and the national picture, brings focus to areas of opportunity.
Rich in statistics and charts, this new report from Espicom, Understanding Regional Chinese Health Markets is the first in a series on major markets; taking you further into understanding the dynamic Chinese regional health environments.
China represents 31 discrete regional markets, each with provision and needs...
China has been a focus of interest for international business for such a long time now that it has become easy to assess markets and economic performance in national terms. Even the much discussed and fast developing urban areas such as Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin are representative of only a fraction of the widely diverse regional markets to be found elsewhere in the country.
Urban vs. Rural
Understanding the urban/rural divide in China is critical. The number of cities with over a million inhabitants is significant in every province, with migration from rural areas driven by the boom in manufacturing. The economic strength of cities over rural areas has led to an imbalance of health provision; an imbalance the Chinese government is keen to correct through mechanisms such as the New Co-operative Medical System.
This new report provides a new level of market detail
Understanding Regional Chinese Health Markets lets you drill down into the Chinese regional markets to make a practical evaluation of opportunity and risk. Whether you are manufacturing or distributing medical products locally, working through agents or just assessing the potential, this fascinating report is a must-have resource "to fully understand" the variable regional market environments in China.
