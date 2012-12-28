"The Argentine Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017" - New Market Report

New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Argentine Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017"
This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Argentine defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
The Argentine defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Argentine defense industry.
The Argentine defense budget stands at US$3.64 billion in 2012 and recorded a CAGR of 15.77% during the review period. This healthy growth is expected to continue with a CAGR of 19.22% over the forecast period, which is mainly driven by modernization plans, participation in peacekeeping missions, and disputes over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands and their natural resources. During the review period, capital expenditure was allocated an average of 4% of the defense budget and this low allocation was due to the high expenditure on salaries and pensions, which account for 70% of the defense budget. However, modernization plans are expected to increase capital expenditure to an average of 7.8% of the defense budget during the forecast period.
Defense expenditure will be driven by modernization programs, contributions to international peacekeeping missions and the Falkland Islands dispute with the UK. The Argentine government is expected to increase its defense budget at a robust pace in order to modernize its defense equipment and support its domestic defense industry. As part of the United Nations (UN), the Argentine government began to contribute to peacekeeping missions in 1958 and since then has contributed over 35,000 troops for various peacekeeping missions around the world.
The Argentine defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Fabrica Argentina de Aviones SA (FAdeA), Astillero Rio Santiago, The Institute of Scientific and Technological Research for the Defense (Citidef), Tandanor, Direccion General de Fabricaciones Militares (DGFM), INVAP SE, Nostromo Defensa SA
