Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Argentine Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Argentina defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.



Summary

SDI's "The Argentine Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Argentina.



The Argentine defense industrial base has limited capabilities, with the Argentine government currently attempting to improve its domestic industry to make it internationally competitive. Even though the majority of defense procurements are made from the domestic industry, these primarily consist of small arms.



Reasons To Buy

"The Argentine Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.

- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Argentina defense industry.

- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Argentina defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



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