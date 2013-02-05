The ARK Enterprises, Inc. Earns Green America's Silver Certified Business Seal

Peculiar, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- The ARK Enterprises, Inc. is now a certified member of the Green Business Network, a distinguished and celebrated group of companies that have laid the groundwork for the green economy, and emerging green businesses that will help bring it to scale.



The seal is presented to businesses that go beyond product and service quality to set the highest standards in environmental sustainability and social justice, and work to solve, rather than create, environmental and social problems.



To be considered for the Seal of Approval and earn a listing in the annual National Green Pages™, businesses complete a rigorous screening process to ensure they meet Green America’s standards for the environment, community and labor.



ARK has reached the Silver tier by adopting principles and practices that demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting the environment and supporting initiatives that promote conservation and social responsibility.



As one of the early pioneers of the use of green products in the commercial and government sectors, ARK is excited to see the green movement progressing. ARK is known for its organic peat moss absorbents that offer green alternatives to use to clean up oil spills on land or water. ARK has also worked with various companies and government agencies to apply this natural technology to treat petroleum contaminated spills in a cost effective manner while protecting wildlife and the environment.



“We are very excited to earn this Certification,” said Mimi Snyder, Managing Director of The ARK Enterprises, Inc. “It’s one of the most respected and recognized symbols for small businesses in the sustainable marketplace and a powerful way for ARK to set us apart as an industry leader in its field. We are pleased to see the social awareness and recognition catching up with the value and availability of green products for everyday use.”



More on the Green Business Network™:

The Green Business Network (GBN) offers a vibrant community of over 4,000 environmentally and socially responsible businesses, the oldest and largest of its kind in the US. GBN is powered by Green America, a non-profit whose mission is to harness the economic power of consumers and businesses to create a more just and sustainable economy. Since 1982, Green America has helped businesses, organizations, and individuals lead the way through visionary programs and services.



More information on GBN can be found at http://www.greenbusinessnetwork.org.



About The ARK Enterprises, Inc.

This company, founded in 1994 is truly committed to protecting the environment. They manufacture P.O.L. Sorb peat moss absorbent products, Aqua Sorb super absorbent polymers and Quik Solid for the treatment of nuclear wastewater. Their manufacturing plant in Ionia, Missouri.



CONTACT:

Mimi Snyder

The ARK Enterprises, Inc.

Email: mimi@arkent.com

http://www.arkent.com

Phone: 800-872-5741