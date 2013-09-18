The Art and Science of Loving Yourself First - Unveiling the Enigmas of Finding 'You' over Your Business

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The Art and Science of Loving Yourself First is a book that will inspire you in a way that you will be thankful for, because it will teach you to fall in love with yourself all over again. This book will help you to understand that if you are not happy and fulfilled, you cannot be satisfied with anything around you, including your business. Too many heart-felt and soul-based women entrepreneurs, struggle to make a living, a profit, and a difference, without burning out in the process, this book shows you another way.



Fourteen brilliant writers, business professionals, and successful experts have come together to write this book. They are a powerful collaborative of people living out their unique missions to empower you by sharing their business wisdom and personal insights. They understand what it takes to run a business without sacrificing their own essence or well-being, and each of them has chosen to live each day to its fullest. The Art and Science of Loving Yourself First, as the name suggests, will help you to grow as a person and put yourself first. The main topics include:



- Truths about life and success

- Tips on how to achieve your goals

- Action steps to design a more peaceful life

- How to design your business environment

- Empower your mission, goals and lifestyle



“A refreshing and timely reminder that self-care is the greatest gift we can give the ones we love—including ourselves” – Miki Strong, Lifestyle Business Strategist and Money Mentor



About Blaze (Barbara) Lazarony

Blaze (Barbara) Lazarony is one of the writers from the book-The Art and Science of Loving Yourself First; she has a blog of her own dedicated to helping others create a powerful spark and set illuminated business intentions, while being a torchbearer for people with big missions in life. "When you know your unique essence, you can create a custom designed life and business that lights you up--I can show you how!" says Blaze Lazarony. She is seeking opportunities to be a blogger on your website, and for guest appearances on both live TV and radio shows, to share the messages compiled in this inspirational book.



Media Contact:

Name: Blaze Lazarony

Website: http://www.BlazeABrilliantPath.com

Email: Info@BlazeABrilliantPath.com

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