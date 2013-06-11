The Art House Transforms Provincetown Into East Coast's Entertainment Mecca in Summer

Provincetown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- (New York, NY, June 11) The dynamic duo of Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale and his creative partner and Music Director Seth Rudetsky, now entering their third season of collaboration, have quickly made their Broadway @ The Art House series the single most sought-after summertime ticket to see Broadway’s musical mega-stars. Since launching the series two years ago in Provincetown, its success has most recently spawned runs in New Orleans, Sydney, Melbourne, this June in London and this coming fall/winter in Santa Monica. What differentiates the series from any other perhaps, is the seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories from Broadway’s biggest stars – prompted by the encyclopedic-minded Rudetsky’s probing, funny, revealing questions – and their stellar singing of unique repertoire. As has been the creative team’s habit, this season is somehow even more impressively star-studded than the last. No mean feat, when last summer’s lineup opened with four sold-out intimate concerts by none other than Broadway legend and two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone. She returns this year joined by a veritable who’s who of Tony Award history of the past four decades. Hosted again this summer by Sirius/XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky, whom the New York Times just dubbed “The Mayor of Broadway,” this season’s Broadway @ The Art House series will run from June 28th through September 8th. In between, the lineup includes the following artists performing solo shows, with Rudetsky at the piano:



- Joanna Gleason, Tony Winner for Into The Woods will combine in each performance the East Coast premiere of a one act play BLOOM, written for her by Michael Patrick King (creator of Sex and The City & Two Broke Girls) with a second act of songs featuring special guests Well-Strung, June 28 & 29

- Sutton Foster, a two-time Tony-winner for the recent Anything Goes and previously for Thoroughly Modern Millie, and star of the ABC Family TV series Bunheads, July 4 & 5

- Audra McDonald, five-time Tony Award winner for Carousel, Ragtime, Master Class, A Raisin in the Sun, and the recent Porgy and Bess on Broadway and star of TV’s Private Practice, July 21 & 22

- Sam Harris, star of Broadway’s The Producers, Grease and The Life, also the first ever Grand Champion of TV’s Star Search, starred in Town Hall concert in P-Town last year, returns to town on Aug. 3 & 4

- Marilyn Maye, Grammy-nominated cabaret legend returns after stand-out Art House shows in each of the last two seasons, featuring Billy Stritch, Aug. 8 -10

- Christine Ebersole, 2x Tony-winner as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens, and as Dorothy Black in the revival of 42nd Street, Aug. 17 & 18

- Megan Hilty, break-out star of NBC’s Smash and of Broadway’s Wicked and 9 to 5: The Musical, Aug. 24 & 25

- Megan Mullally, two-time Emmy-winning star as Karen Walker of TV’s Will and Grace, and star of Broadway’s Young Frankenstein, and the revivals of How to Succeed… and Grease, Aug. 28 & 29

- Patti LuPone, legendary two-time Tony winner for creating the title role of Evita on Broadway, as Rose in the revival of Gypsy, among many other roles, Aug. 31 & Sept. 1

- Chita Rivera, legend and two-time Tony winner as Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman and Anna in The Rink, also originated the Broadway roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma in Chicago, original casts of Guys and Dolls, Can Can, and many others, Sept. 7 & 8



The stellar summer lineup also includes four of the brightest stars of Comedy, Drag/Variety, Pop/Classical:



Well-Strung: the Singing String Quartet. A hit last summer at this theater for its unique ‘mash-up of string quartet and boy band,’ the group features classical musicians who sing, putting their own spin on both classical and pop repertoire. Called the “hottest thing with a bow since Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games” by the New York Daily News, Well-Strung returns hot off of two recent hit productions Off-Broadway in New York and a new album release this spring on Twist Records. The group will debut an all-new show for the summer, running from June 30 – Sept. 1, with new arrangements of songs by Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift and Third Eye Blind among others as well as new material written by Jeffery Roberson. Immediately after their upcoming P-Town run, the foursome will make their debut on London’s West End in September at the Leister Square Theater.



Joey Arias & Raven O bring their famed burlesque star-status to P-Town with Wanted Live at The Art House from July 6 to Sept. 1. Raven O just finished a six-year run as the “Ringleader of Debauchery” for the notorious The Box nightclubs in NYC and London, and more recently a six-month run at The Act in Las Vegas. His 2010 off-Broadway show Raven O, One Night With You was critically acclaimed, prior to which he was featured for three years in Cirque Du Soleil’s Zumanity. Joey Arias has been a fixture of New York City’s vibrant downtown performance scene for three decades, whose recent solo world tour included a concerts at Central Park Summer Stage and The Southbank Centre in London. Prior to this, Arias With a Twist played to sold out crowds in NYC, Los Angeles, Washington DC, about which the New York Times proclaimed: “Eat your heart out Madonna.” He also recently completed a 6-year run as the MC of Cirque Du Soleil’s Zumanity in Las Vegas and arrives in P-Town fresh off of a 4-week residence at NY’s Joe’s Pub.



Varla Jean Merman (aka Jeffery Roberson) has been the acknowledged entertainment Queen of P-town for the past decade. Each summer brings the anticipated premiere of her latest, original and irreverent music-comedy show – a guaranteed summer-long sell-out each year. After a typically busy year starring to critical acclaim as the title roles in the original musical comedy farces Mildred Fierce in Boston and Scrooge in Rouge in New Orleans, as well as in Menotti’s opera The Medium in New York, Varla returns to P-Town to premiere Twice Upon A Mattress…and other Fairy Tails at The Art House from July 1 – Sept. 1. In it, the artist explains, “Varla gives the mother of all gooses to everyone's favorite fairy tails. After years of kissing frogs, toads and other slimy creatures, Varla is tired of trying to make her prince come. Should she toss it all aside and embrace her inner Evil Queen? With Grimm stories, a castle's worth of couture and a libido that could wear out seven dwarves, this Ambien-addled Sleeping Beauty is wide awake and ready to give everyone a happy ending!”



Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon Broadway host on Sirius XM satellite radio. As a musician, he has played piano for over a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera. He was also the Artistic Producer and Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts, which included Dreamgirls with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and Hair with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy nomination). As a comic he was awarded “Funniest Gay Male in NY” at Stand-Up NY and is a three-time Emmy nominee as a writer for The Rosie O’Donnell Show. As an actor, he made his Broadway debut in The Ritz directed by Joe Mantello, and has appeared on television on Law and Order C.I. and All My Children. As an author, he wrote the books The Q Guide to Broadway, Broadway Nights, and just released his new novel My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan on Random House, and as an audio book on audible.com featuring Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, SNL’s Ana Gasteyer, Smash’s Megan Hilty among others, and writes a weekly column on Playbill.com. This year he added "television mogul" to that long list as Seth TV, his new, web-based entertainment network, launched. His Broadway @ The Art House series will be, by his own signature estimation, even more “A-MAH-zing” this summer than ever! For the complete summer season line-up, visit http://ptownarthouse.com/



For fans that wish to see all 10 of the theater’s Broadway @ The Art House stars this summer, the venue now provides the opportunity to reserve those seats with its new Broadway @ The Art House Season Pass. It guarantees Season Pass holders best seats available, ‘front-of-the-line’ access, and an overall savings of $115 of the regular price when the full lineup is purchased individually. More info can be found at BrownPaperTickets.com: Broadway @ The Art House Season Pass.



Broadway @ The Art House concert series is sponsored by Cape Air, the Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, and SethTV.com



