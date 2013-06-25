THE ART of EMJ Presents a Collaboration with Artist SCOTT FORREST on June 26, 2013

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Who: Eric M. Jenkins, a luxury bowtie designer and stylist to the stars | Scott Forrest, world renowned artist.



What: Marking the third anniversary of The Art Of EMJ, designer EMJ presents the much anticipated launch of EMJ Private Stock, an exclusive division of The Art of EMJ. Debuting for the first time in Los Angeles, CA., EMJ Private Stock will feature an American-crafted collaboration with world-renowned artist Scott Forrest. The Launch will showcase specialty pieces from both EMJ Private Stock and the latest line from The Art Of EMJ.



Invited guests include entrepreneurs, artists, designers, stylists, musicians, producers, writers, fashion insiders, trendsetters, and actors; essentially the ‘Who’s Who’ of Hollywood.



The Art Of EMJ premiered at New York Fashion Week and has been featured in various television shows as well as some of the most recognizable publications in the United States, including Glamour Magazine.



When & Where: “EMJ Private Stock” launches on June 26th, 2013 from 7pm-10pm at Lexington Social House located at 1718 Vine St., Hollywood, CA 90027.



Websites: The ArTOf EMJ: theartofemj.com and SCOTT FORREST: scottforrest.com



The Art of EMJ in publication:

Fine Success Magazine

Time Out Magazine

Lost At E Minor



