The Art of Mental Training: Ground-Breaking Book Fuses Mental Toughness with Success; Affording Readers 'Warrior Mindset' for Peak Performance

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- While millions strive to achieve peak performance in their work, social and creative lives, the actual strategy for success is unclear to say the least. According to world-renowned Peak Performance Coach DC Gonzalez, the key to excelling is mental toughness – and his new book teaches anyone how to achieve it with gusto.



‘The Art of Mental Training’ is Gonzalez' game-changing new step-by-step guide to adopting his ‘warrior mindset’ for peak performance. Already being utilized by celebrities, athletes and industry professionals from across the board, the book is aggressively changing the lives of its readers and shaking up the literary self-help world.



Synopsis:



Reach new levels of success and mental toughness with this ultimate guide.



Learn the "Science of Success" and prepare to excel. In this concise and highly acclaimed success mental training guide, peak performance coach DC Gonzalez teaches a blend of unique mental training technologies, sports psychology essentials, and peak performance methods that are effective and motivational. Get ready to increase your self-belief, self-confidence, and mental toughness, using this powerful guide designed to help you reach new levels of success, sports performance, and personal development.



Within this book, Dan explains, teaches, and helps you develop the psychological skills required for peak performance and mental toughness, while pointing out the underlying mental training strategies that will help anyone reach higher levels of achievement and performance - not by random chance, but by focused choice.



The Art of Mental Training teaches the critical essentials while interwoven with stories from his fascinating background as a Naval Aviator, Federal Agent, Military Cyber-Security Specialist, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and Peak Performance



The lessons and techniques presented in this book are essential reading for anyone seeking more success and peak performance, whether it be on the playing field, in business, or life in general. Whatever your personal endeavor may be, whatever challenge you may be facing; these lessons will prepare you to move forward and to excel in a powerful way. Reach new levels of personal success and performance as you learn, practice, and apply these powerful concepts and proven techniques.



“Readers will discover everything from excelling under extreme pressure, turning setbacks into opportunities, avoiding ‘performance choking’ and ridding limiting beliefs right through to the permanent adoption of a championship mindset that will change their life each and every day.”



To date, the book has received hundreds of positive reviews. For example, Brenda Lee writes, “The Art of Mental Training will prove invaluable to anyone who wants to gain a winning edge in life. This book helped me to see that I can apply the same sport psychology to gaining the competitive edge in my business and everyday life.”



David Bradshaw agrees, adding, “I am a big believer in using visualization and other mental techniques in order to achieve success in training and sports. What I did not realize, until I read this book, is that these techniques can be applied to all areas of your life. You can use them to get a job, advance in your current position, and even maybe to be lucky in love and relationships.”



‘The Art of Mental Training’, published by GonzoLane Media Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/1j2T5AX.



About DC Gonzalez

With a client list that includes top athletes, executives, actors, pro-fighters, musicians, soldiers, doctors, lawyers, psychologists, and many others from all walks of life; Dan has been helping clients reach new levels of achievement and performance since 1988. Dan's education and experience as a Naval Aviator, Federal Agent, Military Cyber-Security Specialist, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and Peak Performance Coach, enables him to show you exactly how to achieve the champion mindset and gain the mental edge in an easy to understand way.