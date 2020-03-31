The Art of Storytelling in a Constantly Changing World

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The shift from the oral recounting of stories to the technological reporting of those stories has been swift and effortless, although the effects of that change have not been addressed. What is lost or gained with technology, and how are the stories of the state of the world today being captured for future generations?



'It is a new world for everyone,' said Kimberli Lewis, 'and the messages of what is vital or important is getting lost in the current state of the world. But there are essential things that must be recorded for the future, and that information needs to be captured. The challenge has become being able to identify those essential items, what technology should be used, and still be able to create a compelling story. Christian Ward has the unique insight that combines technology and the art of storytelling.'



On 7 April 2020 at 3:00 PT, Voice America's Leadership Beyond Borders with Kimberli Lewis will broadcast the interview between Lewis and Christian J Ward, which will be available to stream on the Voice America website immediately after the initial airing. Archives for Leadership Beyond Borders can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2671/leadership-beyond-borders



Christian J. Ward is the Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer at Yext focused on



the expanding applications of knowledge graphs and data asset optimization. He is the co-author of the Amazon top release Data Leverage: Unlocking the Surprising Growth Potential of Data Partnerships, and has been a leading voice in the crusade for better storytelling for years. His unique take on the human storytelling experience makes for compelling conversation and thought leadership.



Lewis, who also runs Global Business Therapy, engages Ward on the topic of storytelling with an eye to the future: How does Big Data change the stories that businesses tell; how does the global population, which is living in a time of exponential growth in technology, manage to parcel out the technology best suited to longevity of stories, lessons, and business deals?



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio App at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en



iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#



Leadership Beyond Borders looks at the impact constant change is having on our organizations and how these changes affect the kind of leadership we need to drive long-term success in today's global economy. We explore the opportunities and challenges diverse and virtual organizations bring and what kind of leadership skills and values are needed today to ensure employee engagement, retention and ultimately great company performance. We talk about everything from gender balance to generational and cultural business values that may impact your position or your organization. We provoke you, and help you think beyond borders! Our guests include international leadership experts from around the globe. If you are in a leadership position or aspire to be in one - regardless if your business is international or local - we will help you become aware of today's leadership opportunities and challenges and we will make sure you take away something useful for yourself and your business.



VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmericaTM Variety Channel, VoiceAmericaTM Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmericaTM Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmericaTM Business Channel, and VoiceAmericaTM Influencers Channel. VoiceAmericaTM TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.