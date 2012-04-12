The Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs Announces Addition of Bob Goodman to Its Advisory Board

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- The Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs is excited to announce the addition of Bob Goodman as the first member of their advisory board. The West Point graduate, U.S. Army Infantry officer and C-level leader brings a wealth of experience in working with high tech startups and venture capital as well as corporate strategy to the Veterans mentoring, development and promotion organization.



The Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs is constantly working to expand military Veteran startup opportunities and promote the inherent entrepreneurial spirit, leadership qualities and accomplishments of Veterans in business. With the addition of accomplished entrepreneur and business strategist Bob Goodman to their growing advisory board, the organization takes one more giant step in support of entrepreneurial Veterans. “Our goal is to bring the tools, specialists, support and media focus necessary to these deserving and already accomplished Veterans so that they can show their stuff in the business world,” said Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs Co-Founder Daniel McCoy. “The addition of Bob to our advisory board is a great leap forward on all counts.”



Bob Goodman brings more than 32 years of experience in large, medium and high tech startup related companies to the Association’s advisory board. From his leadership and corporate strategy development expertise to his successful work in venture capital acquisition, government grants and C-suite roles in high tech companies, Goodman is both a representative and supporter of what Veterans can do.



The Military Veteran entrepreneur has been instrumental in innovative technology product adoption for global markets spanning semiconductor, medical instrumentation, healthcare IT, enterprise infrastructure, energy, government, and Industrial. Goodman has also been successful in closing millions of dollars in funding from venture capital, strategic investors and government grants in addition to holding president, CEO and management positions at several successful high tech firms. Goodman has served and continues to serve as an advisor, mentor or board member to a who’s who of high tech organizations.



The Association is launching a series of Bootcamps designed specifically for startups in high-tech, high-growth industries. They provide an all-encompassing experience for those Veteran Entrepreneurs who are ready to tackle the challenge of starting a high-growth company. “We know that Bob will have a tremendous impact in shaping the Veteran Entrepreneur Bootcamp program as well as the direction and growth of the Association overall,” said McCoy. To learn more and read Bob Goodman’s bio, please visit http://www.trepvets.com



About The Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs

The organization is devoted to mentoring, developing, and promoting the Veteran Entrepreneur community. Their mission is to create an atmosphere that cultivates a deep and engaged business growth environment. The Association equips Veterans with fundamental business expertise in a high growth ecosystem designed to expand their business, their network, and build lasting relationships.