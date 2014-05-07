The Atlas Proxies: Clones, Secret Research Organizations and a Time Machine Collide in Compelling New Sci-Fi Novel

Burnaby, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- While Science Fiction has long been a staple of the literary world, many readers and critics are crying out for unique new plots that don’t succumb to ‘narrative recycling’. Thankfully, author Brigh Porter is answering that call with gusto, as he celebrates the launch of his first Sci-Fi novel.



‘The Atlas Proxies’ has everything die-hard fans of the genre crave – time travel, dramatic escapes and an evil organization that must be defeated. However, Porter gives it all a refreshing and fast-paced new spin.



Synopsis:



The Atlas Proxies is a science fiction novel that starts in a remote camp full of genetically identical boys, and their teachers and counselors training them towards an unknown destiny.



The anonymous organisation responsible for raising them begins to progressively threaten and intimidate both the inmates and the staff.



As a result, the boys escape with their teachers and spread out to avoid detection, successfully—or so they think.



But, thirty years later, the organisation begins tracking them down again, now armed with new knowledge about their origins and purpose.



It’s up to the only un-captured clone and his former counselor/mentor to foil the organisation’s dark plans.



“I diligently developed this novel to contain everything Science Fiction fans class as unmissabble in a narrative,” says Porter, who has released another book outside of the genre. “The great thing is that the story spans a huge range of time, from the 1940s right up to the present day. I can’t deny that Clarke, Asimov, and Heinlein are all big inspirations for my work!”



Continuing, “While it’s primarily a Sci-Fi novel, it will still appeal to fans of general fiction. I believe that it’s an author’s responsibility to expand the appeal of their book as far as possible, so my story doesn’t contain any complicated concepts or ‘inside’ information that only Sci-Fi fans will understand. It’s accessible and can be enjoyed by the masses.”



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Atlas Proxies’, published by BookBaby, is available now: http://amzn.to/Ro17Jr.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.brighporter.com.



About Brigh Porter

Brigh Porter was born and raised in British Columbia. When it comes to career, he’s all over the map: he worked as a teacher, landscaper, computer programmer, and technical writer, while living in Calgary and Yellowknife, Canada, and Seoul, South Korea. He now lives in Burnaby, BC with his wife, two daughters, and a couple of semi-feral cats. Aside from writing, he enjoys playing guitar and piano in his hobby rock band, evading tickets on his motorcycle, participating in intelligent conversation, and drinking beer, though not all at the same time.