The Attraction Factor: New Book Provides Proven, Powerful Secrets to Make Any Woman Irresistible.

Acworth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Every woman’s dream is to know what men really crave. Often unaffectionate and resistant to emotion, most men do a stellar job at keeping this information secret. However, in a book by best-selling author Bob Grant, the secrets to turning any woman into a guy magnet are revealed for the first time.



Everything is wrapped into ‘The Attraction Factor - 4 Simple Yet Powerful Principles That Will Melt Any Man's Heart’. Succinct yet powerful, the book’s invaluable information teaches readers how to flip an unconscious switch deep inside a man's brain that makes him look at them longingly and think of them long after they have left the room.



“So many women watch The Bachelor, The Kardashians and all they see are women that drive men crazy. It's entertaining, but what every woman really wants is to know what men can't resist,” says Grant, who has helped thousands of women discover their irresistible qualities.



He continues, “Instead of trying to be perfect or outlandish, Bob Grant has given every woman the Proven Powerful secrets that men everywhere that will make any woman captivating.”



Backed up with hard research, the book will explain:



- Why the being curious can make a man bond with you quicker than anything else.



- The one question you should ask yourself that will show you how men really see you.



- The difference between being just pretty and the ability to make a man intensely attracted to you.



- Why you should focus on a great guy, not on making one particular guy great.



“When women follow these easy guidelines they will notice how men begin to see them as softer and more feminine. Instead of having to focus on being "perfect" they will soon see how being them self is actually much more appealing,” Grant adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I have read a lot of relationship books, articles, videos, etc. And I really like how straight forward, easy to read and helpful this was! Look forward to reading more from Bob Grant! Definitely knows what he's talking about when it comes to relationships. You will not be disappointed!” says Brittany, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, from Sweet Pea Valley Books, was equally as impressed. They said that, “Although this book is designed to help women learn what makes men tick, this book can also to used to learn how to be true to yourself. Bob Grant suggests a shift in mindset that uncovers a pleasant surprise. Suddenly the anxiety of a first date or any date is largely diminished because you've discovered that everyone brings something to the table.”



‘The Attraction Factor - 4 Simple Yet Powerful Principles That Will Melt Any Man's Heart’, published by the author, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/QSIA5S



About the Author: Bob Grant

Bob Grant lives and works in Acworth, GA.