The Austin Trail of Lights Brought Austin Area Residents Together

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- For those that were Austin this winter season, the Austin Trail of Lights kicked off Dec. 8th and ran through the 22nd, despite some wet weather in the beginning. This holiday event brought local residents together and added some cheer to the community.



According to the Austin Trail of Lights website, there was a 5k run Dec. 7th just before the official opening of the community area. The run is a fun way to improve one's fitness, meet fellow members of the community and enjoy the winter weather. The city of Austin and other groups increased the number of activities available to the public, which was good for residents and visitors alike.



All of the activity is causing an influx of new residents to the Austin area. As a result, housing prices are experiencing a boost and so are local businesses. If one is thinking about upgrading their home or moving to Austin, it is important to work with a skilled real estate agent. There are multiple pitfalls in the market, but the right insight can help buyers and sellers optimize their transactions.



About Habitat Hunters

Habitat Hunters is a full-service real estate firm representing clients in the purchase and sale Texas real estate. The firm assists with all aspects of residential and commercial transactions, which makes it easier for clients to traverse the Austin property market. A listing of services and resources is available via the following link: www.habitathunters.com



For further information on Habitat Hunters and real estate development in the Austin area, please phone (512) 482-8651. As the community continues to grow, area property owners stand to see their homes and buildings appreciate. Call today to learn more about opportunities in real estate.



Contact Information:

Habitat Hunters

Address:

1804 W Koenig Ln

Austin, TX 78756

Office: (512) 482-8651

Fax: (512) 482-8656

Toll-Free: (800) 482-8651

Email: habitat@habitathunters.com

Website: www.habitathunters.com