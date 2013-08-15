Fast Market Research recommends "The Australian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
SDI's "The Australian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Australia.
Australia's total defense expenditure stands at US$26.3 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period to reach US$35.2 billion in 2018. This is the direct result of government plans to modernize its military, to assist the allied troops in the global war against terrorism and the rising number of peacekeeping missions undertaken by the Australian forces.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Australian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
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- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Australia defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the Australia defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Australia defense industry.
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