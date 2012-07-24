New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Australian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Australian defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Australian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Australian defense industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
While Australian defense expenditure is estimated to reach US$28.5 billion in 2012, this value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% over the forecast period, to reach US$38.8 billion by 2017. This is the direct result of government plans to modernize its military, to assist the allied troops in the global war against terrorism and the rising number of peacekeeping missions undertaken by the Australian forces. Along with the defense budget, the capital and revenue expenditure also is expected to show steady growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, the defense budget as a percentage of its GDP is expected to increase from its estimated figure of 1.8% in 2012 to 2% by 2017.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
In 2009, the Australian government launched a new military modernization plan to upgrade its forces in order to counteract the threat posed by rising global terrorism, changing political dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region and the rising number of peacekeeping operations undertaken by Australian forces. The Australian Government is also expected to increase budget allocation for revenue expenditure in order to manage matters such as death, retirement benefits and support services.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Australian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Market opportunity and attractiveness
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Raytheon Australia, Boeing Defense Australia, Saab Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems Australia, Lockheed Martin Australia, Navantia, Australian Aerospace, Serco Sodexho Defense Services, Thales Australia, Australian Submarine Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Australian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Israeli Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The German Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Indian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Chinese Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Russian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Austrian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Czech Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Irish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016