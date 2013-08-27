Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Austrian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Austria defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.



Summary

SDI's "The Austrian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Austria.



The Austrian defense industry mainly comprises domestic defense companies capable of manufacturing land defense systems such as armored vehicles, small arms, and ammunition. Key indigenous defense firms include General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), Hirtenberger Defence Systems, and Steyr-Mannlicher.



Reasons To Buy

"The Austrian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Austria defense industry.

- Identify top companies in the Austria defense industry along with profiles of those companies.

- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Companies Mentioned



AMST, Air Ambulance Technology AMES, Hirtenberger, General Dynamics European Land Systems, Steyr Mannlicher, Frequentis, Rheinmetall Waffe Munition Arges GmbH, Schiebel Elektronische Geraete GmbH, Diamond Aircraft Industries



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140253/the-austrian-defense-industry-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-to-2018-market-profile.html