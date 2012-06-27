The Austrian Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Austrian defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports.



The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.



Summary



ICD Research's "The Austrian Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Austria



Austria’s domestic defense capabilities are limited to the production of armored vehicles, small arms, ammunition and subsystems and components for equipment such as aircraft. In order to enhance its domestic defense capabilities, the country has to import defense equipment from foreign defense firms.



