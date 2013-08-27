Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Austrian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

SDI's "The Austrian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Austria.



Austria is projected to spend US$13.3 billion on its armed forces during the forecast period. Defense expenditure registered a CAGR of -1.33% during the review period, primarily due to the European debt crisis which led to a slowdown of the economic activities in emerging markets, including Austria.



Reasons To Buy

"The Austrian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Austria defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the Austria defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Austria defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



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