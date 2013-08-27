Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Austrian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Austria defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.



Summary

SDI's "The Austrian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Austria.



Austria's domestic defense capabilities are limited to the production of armored vehicles, small arms, ammunition, and subsystems and components for equipment such as aircraft. In order to enhance its domestic defense capabilities, the country has to import defense equipment from foreign defense firms.



Reasons To Buy

"The Austrian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.

- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Austria defense industry.

- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Austria defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



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