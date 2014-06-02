The Authority Marketing Guy Creates New Podcast on Converting Prospects to Clients

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Authority Marketing Guy Stewart A. Alexander the international best selling author and speaker has made it his mission to share his knowledge with the next generation of upcoming entrepreneurs, and has recently published a new podcast on techniques for attracting and converting prospects into clients.



The podcast is available for free on the website, and a full transcript of the content is also available for those who prefer to read rather than listen. The podcast is to the point and devoid of marketing fluff at ten minutes long, but is rich in marketing insight, covering three main areas of attraction and conversion, including social networks, networking events and referral requests.



The latest podcast is just one example of an every-expanding catalog of podcasts that aim to provide a resource center for entrepreneurs. All of these center around building an authority in the sector in which they are competing, enabling public relations to take care of itself. Stewart A. Alexander has coached dozens of entrepreneurs both online and offline to develop and harness their authority to increase the profitability of their business and his regular free podcasts provide the first steps to understanding this concept.



A spokesperson for The Authority Marketing Guy explained, “Developing an authority based marketing and PR strategy is the best way to establish a personal brand within a given field, but it has to be 100% authentic. It is a high stakes strategy because those with authority will be regularly tested by critics and potential clients, and will need to be able to deliver consistently. Doing so however is simpler than people think when the correct strategies are used. Authority marketing yields great dividends, and means clients will seek you out rather than the other way around. That’s why Stewart regularly makes time in his schedule to help people figure out how to establish, reinforce and spread the word about their authority.”



About The Authority Marketing Guy

Founded in 2014, The Authority Marketing Guy has helped many businesses with online authority marketing. The company's mission statement is "to use high quality, knowledge based media to position entrepreneurs as recognized authorities, experts and trusted advisors in their field of expertise". For more information please visit: http://authoritymarketingguy.com/