The Automotive Operating System Market: Opportunities, Challenges, and Growth Drivers

The global automotive operating system market is projected to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2022 to USD 25.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2%. Parameters such as increasing sales for premium cars, paired with rising adoption of ADAS technology by automotive OEMs are expected to support the revenue growth of the automotive operating system market during the forecast period. Further, developments in autonomous vehicles, coupled with increasing penetration of electric vehicles will create lucrative opportunities for the automotive operating system market. The major players in the automotive operating system market are BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Automotive Grade Linux (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), and Alphabet Inc. (US). These companies have strong product portfolio that offer automotive operating system such as Linux, Android, and QNX, among others to automotive OEMs. These companies have adopted growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the global automotive operating system market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest automotive operating system market (ICE) by 2030. In this region, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to take the lead in autonomous driving technology in the coming years. Leading automotive manufacturers in this region, such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai, leverage the advantages of safety systems and have made essential safety features a standard across their models. Improving socio-economic conditions in emerging nations, such as India, have also resulted in an increased demand for premium segment passenger cars, which, in turn, increases the demand for advanced features such as driver assistance systems, thereby driving the automotive operating system market in this region.



The automotive operating system market (ICE) in Europe is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The European market includes France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, and the Rest of Europe and has major OEMs. Some major OEMs in the European region, such as Volkswagen (Germany), Daimler (Germany), and Volvo (Sweden), are pioneers in advanced automotive technologies. The rising penetration of autonomous vehicles would also support the growth of the automotive operating system market in this region. This, in turn, will drive the European automotive operating system market during the forecast period.



The passenger cars segment is estimated to account for a larger share in terms of value in the global automotive operating system market. The increasing development of autonomous vehicles, in conjunction with the rising demand for passenger cars in emerging and developed countries, has contributed to the growth of the passenger car segment of the global automotive operating system market during the forecast period.



Key Market Players:



The automotive operating system market is dominated by major players including BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Automotive Grade Linux (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), and Alphabet Inc. (US). These companies offer automotive operating system and have strong distribution networks at the global level. These companies have adopted extensive expansion strategies; and undertaken collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the automotive operating system market.



