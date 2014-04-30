The Avanti Company Offers SL-RAT Sewer Line Rapid Assessment Tool

Avon Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The Avanti Company, a leading provider of Water Meters and Flow Meter Products, has announced that it is carrying the innovative SL-RAT, which is specially designed for rapidly detecting blockages.



Featuring a rugged, compactable, and lightweight, the SL-RAT is ideal for fast and mobile deployment. Its versatile applications include focus cleaning efforts, pre-maintenance inspection, the elimination of repeat and downstream overflows, and more.



It is comprised of two components – the Transmitter (or TX unit) and the Receiver (or RX unit) – which are uniquely configured to work together: TX provides the active acoustic transmission through the pipe while the RX serves as the microphone and signal processor, listening and interpreting the received acoustic signal and processing the blockage assessment result.



The SL-RAT can offer accurate results in less than three minutes, with the ability to inspect over 10,000 feet a day. Additionally, each SL-RAT component is equipped with GPS and the ability to communicate between the TX and RX via RF, thus providing first-rate data labeling, data registration, and test validation capabilities.



Moreover, the SL-RAT's no-flow contact design leads to an operating cost of one-tenth to one-twentieth that of the common CCTV alternative.



The SL-RAT's cutting-edge engineering provides users with easier implementation of cost-effective, condition-based maintenance strategies.



Those interested in learning more are encouraged to call The Avanti Company at 800-284-5231