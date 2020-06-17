The Avanti Company Signs Syrinix Distribution Agreement

Avon Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Syrinix's smart pipeline monitoring solutions enable water companies to pinpoint issues on the water pipe network and then address the problem before they increase in severity. The company operates in a pair of primary fields: detecting and tracking transient pressure, including wastewater on pumped upstream mains, and large trunk mains for leak detection.



PIPEMINDER products from Syrinix enable companies to make informed decisions, backed up by current data regarding infrastructure and behavior in the water network. Their use has been verified in broadening the longevity of existing as well as new infrastructure, saving money and protecting priceless water resources.



To learn more about Syrinix, please visit https://www.syrinix.com/us/.



About The Avanti Company

The Avanti Company was founded in 1977 by Paul and Justine Devlin and is headquartered in Avon Park, FL. We provide flow meters, water meters, metering systems, on-site flow meter testing, sewer flow monitoring, inspection, and assessment services for the water, wastewater, agricultural, petroleum, and industrial marketplaces. Avanti represents products from Badger Meter, McCrometer, Itron, Hach Flow, Liquid Controls, Syrinix, , 64 seconds, Honeywell/Elster , Infosense, Nicor, and others. Please visit our website at www.avanticompany.com, email us at info@avanticompany.com, or call us at 863-453-5336 for assistance with all of your flow meter and metering system needs.