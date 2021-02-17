The Avanti Company Welcomes James Watson

Avon Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Thomas will be integral in supporting The Avanti Company's products and services, which include meter checking, proper device installation, critical training, as well as providing professional technical assistance for its reading system products.



Thomas attained a B.S. Mathematics degree and he is currently studying to earn an M.S. Applied Statistics degree. Thomas is a lover of working out, running while he is not training, and his hobbies also include fishing.



To contact Thomas, his email address is jtwatson@avanticompany.com.



About The Avanti Company

The Avanti Company was founded in 1977 by Paul and Justine Devlin and is headquartered in Avon Park, FL. We provide flow meters, water meters, metering systems, on-site flow meter testing, sewer flow monitoring, inspection, and assessment services for the water, wastewater, agricultural, petroleum, and industrial marketplaces. Avanti represents products from Badger Meter, McCrometer, Itron, Hach Flow, Liquid Controls, Honeywell/Elster, 64 seconds, Infosense, Nicor, and others. Please visit our website at www.avanticompany.com, email us at info@avanticompany.com, or call us at 863-453-5336 for assistance with all of your flow meter and metering system needs.