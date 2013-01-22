The Avenue Banquet Hall Announces Dedicated Kosher Events Service

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Finding dedicated events spaces can be difficult. Often venues will only stretch to a function room which often shares its facilities with the wider venue at large, meaning private functions are still partially integrated with the wider general public. The Avenue Banquet Hall is different, being a dedicated events space for private events only. It caters for all events, from corporate events to weddings, and has announced a dedicated service for bar and bat mitzvahs and bris’, serving the Jewish community in Toronto, Canada.



The Avenue is a banquet hall in Toronto that has been hosting major events for years. The venue comprises separate ceremony rooms and bridal room, with an impressive main gallery featuring a full length bar. The spaces can be decorated in keeping with the event, with lighting and sound set ups in addition to the customisable floor plan to enable absolute customisation for clients, whether they are planning to hold their wedding and reception or a high-flying corporate seminar.



The venue has now announced a comprehensive set of new features aimed at the Jewish community, which they hope will continue their mission to cater for all events in their unbeatable space.



A spokesperson for the events venue explained, “We run a dedicated team of service professionals headed up by our owner, Marla Kay, who has twenty five years of experience as a wedding and event planner. Her attention to detail and dedication to going the extra mile for her clients has formed part of the core values of our business, and the Kosher events strategy is part of that. We have a separate kitchen dedicated to Kosher events, managed by Zeese Kosher Catering company. This allows to offer unparalleled service in a private venue that can be used for religious ceremonies and celebrations of any kind. We are proud to be able to serve the Jewish community of Toronto alongside our other customers.”



About The Avenue Banquet Hall

The Avenue Banquet Hall can accommodate between 50 and 400 guests. The hall is structured to host a wide range of events. The exquisite interior has high ceilings, a large majestic foyer surrounding a stylish full length bar, indoor waterfall, separate ceremony room, and a fully functional bridal room. The catering service can be tailored to any event, including Kosher events. The venue is a private events space where the only guests are those attending the event. For more information, please visit: http://theavenuebanquethall.com/