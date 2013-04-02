The Avenue Banquet Hall Hires New DJ for All Wedding and Banquet Events in Toronto, Canada

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Big celebrations always need a big venue, and in Toronto Canada, they don’t get bigger or better than the Avenue Banquet Hall. The hall is a dedicated single event space that ensures that the only people in the building are the guests for the event and the people staffing it, unlike club function rooms or hotel restaurants. The venue has full catering facilities and a full length bar, as well as a dance floor which will be put to better use than ever with the hiring of a new DJ.



The Avenue Banquet hall is the most indulgent of all banquet halls in Toronto, and is one of the best barmitzvah and wedding banquet halls in the world. It’s dedicated staff and separate kitchen for kosher cooking have made it a runaway success across cultures, and the new DJ will be spinning floor fillers for all occasions.



The venue recently made the decision to hire a dedicated DJ to complete the list of services offered by the venue. The DJ was selected after a rigorous investigation process moving throughout the best and most exclusive music hot-spots in Toronto.



A spokesperson for the venue explained, “Our new DJ has an incredible reputation and we knew when we saw him work that we needed to get him staffing all our events. His creativity in mixing well known classics with clever choices and bold new music really spoke to his expertise at knowing how to get the best out of a venue. His ability to read the tastes of the crowd and respond to them accordingly is great, and he’s totally willing to discuss set lists with party planners to ensure that they walk away happy, as well as throwing the benefit of his own considerable expertise into the mix. It’s a great match.”



About The Avenue Banquet Hall

The Avenue Banquet Hall can accommodate between 50 and 400 guests. The hall is structured to host a wide range of events. The exquisite interior has high ceilings, a large majestic foyer surrounding a stylish full length bar, indoor waterfall, separate ceremony room, and a fully functional bridal room. The Avenue Banquet Hall is a unique hall because it is a single event facility. You, your family and your fiends are the only guests. My dedicated staff and I make sure that your affair comes together as enjoyable and memorable private function. For more information, please visit: http://theavenuebanquethall.com/