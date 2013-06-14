The Avenue Launches New Banqueting Menu

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- The Avenue, a Toronto based banquet hall company, has recently launched a new menu, offering a wide range of cuisine from around the world. Run by an owner with a quarter of a century’s worth of wedding planning experience, the banquet hall caters for a range of events, providing a luxury setting and accommodating up to 400 guests.



Amongst the international cuisine that forms the new banqueting menu is Indian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and American amongst others. In addition, the menu also caters for special dietary requirements, offering options including Kosher food. The new menu has been designed to cater for a wide variety of tastes, needs, and preferences, enabling those who hold their events at the banqueting hall to enjoy the perfect cuisine as well as an ideal setting.



The hall itself offers a range of benefits for those holding functions there, including a huge foyer, a full length bar, and an indoor waterfall. The hall caters for many different functions, which includes weddings, proms, bridal lunches, gala dinners, weddings, bar/bat mitzvahs, anniversaries, religious events, and more. The venue has become a popular choice amongst those looking for wedding banquet halls and is ideal for those looking for specialist venues such as kosher banquet halls .



A spokesperson from The Avenue said: “Our banqueting hall caters for all sorts of events and occasions. Our new menu options means that guests and event organizers now have an even wider choice of cuisine, with high quality options to suit all tastes and needs. In addition to this, we provide a luxurious setting that will prove perfect for any special event or occasion, so our patrons are able to pull off the perfect celebration. We are proud to be one of the finest banquet halls in Toronto .”



Those looking to host an event at The Avenue can head to the website to view menus and catering options as well as to view photos of the venue in the gallery section of the site.



The Avenue is a specialist events venue catering for all sorts of events. The venue offers a diverse venue and a luxury setting, accommodating hundreds of guests and catering for a wide variety of tastes and preferences.



