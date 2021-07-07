The B-Side of the QuickBooks Multi-Currency Feature

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2021 -- The Multiple Currency feature was introduced to QuickBooks US Editions in 2009 and International Editions in 2010.



Multicurrency helps to buy and sell products in the vendor and customer currency, track, manage and analyze global business activities in multiple currencies. It also helps create reports or documents in the desired currency while maintaining a price list for each currency.



Multi-currency supports multi-national strategies and currency conversion, a price list for each currency, buying and selling in the home currency and keeping no limit on currencies used.



Once the multi-currency feature is set, however, it cannot be turned off and once the home currency is set, it cannot be changed. It is recommended that a backup copy of the QuickBooks company file be made before turning on the multicurrency feature. As an alternative to using the feature, experts recommend converting amounts to Microsoft Excel and then pasting calculations into QuickBooks records.



E-Tech a leading data repair and conversion service is a top-rated and trusted source for data conversions in North America. Having performed thousands of successful data repairs over the course of more than two decades, E-Tech'sMulti-Currency Removal Service pledges to remove the multi-currency feature from QuickBooks so you can carry on your tasks without a worry.



For more information on E-Tech's QuickBooks Multiple Currency Removal service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/multiple-currency-removal-service/.



