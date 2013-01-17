The B Word: Acclaimed Marketing Expert Releases New Branding Bible

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- While often perceived as a complex and intricate minefield, Bobby Marhamat is proof that understanding branding is simple. Firm in his belief that every business owner should master branding in order to achieve success, Marhamat has released a compelling new book to quash fears and teach anyone how to harness the full power it affords.



‘The B Word’ is already changing the bottom line of hundreds of businesses across the nation.



Synopsis:

What would you say your customers envision when they hear your company name?



What goes through their minds when they see your logo?



Does your answer to either of those questions make you…uncomfortable?



With the right branding efforts, you can position your company correctly and connect with your target audience. You gain immense benefits by creating a brand that consumers trust and recognize; a brand that they empathize with and actually want to bring into their businesses, their homes and their lives.



This book was conceived with a simple goal: To provide you with the understanding and tools necessary to go about branding the right way and reap the benefits that your business deserves.



It walks you through branding from the basics of determining what branding actually is to ways to build expertise. It teaches the elements of branding, how to determine a niche focus and how to exceed customer expectations and build a reputation for excellence. This guide helps you learn how to communicate with a target audience, how to avoid the direct-sell faux pas and what metrics real customers use to determine a company’s quality (or lack thereof).



Don't be left in the dust - branding is essential for your existence in this economy.



The "B" Word - an essential read to create a lifelong brand.



As the author explains, branding has the power to make or break a business.



“Done correctly, branding is an immensely powerful tool that can positively change a business for good. However, done it correctly, it can lead to disaster,” says Marhamat, who has written a number of other successful books.



Continuing, “When it comes to business, each organization is either leading or following. Only the followers will make money and this book will show you how powerful branding can put you ahead of the competition.”



Having successfully increased the exposure of a number of Fortune 500 companies including Macy’s and Looksmart, critics are praising Marhamat for his focus on helping fellow business owners emulate their success.



“The biggest brands in the world are utilizing the full effects of branding. However, even the smaller business can compete on the same stage and that is my focus at this point in time. I’m committed to helping others succeed,” he adds.



The book is currently available in eBook and Paperback formats. With demand expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



For more information on and to purchase 'The B Word', visit the author's official website:



About the author, in his own words:



I have always been an entrepreneur at heart. In fact, I created my first company when I was nine years old. I have helped many companies and business owners look at different ways to make more money by unifying their brand and creating a niche within their target market.



I have worked with and increased exposure and ROI for a number of fortune 500 companies', including Sprint Nextel, Looksmart, Neiman Marcus, Macy's and Verizon Wireless EVO² - not to forget about the hundreds of small business owners that I have taught how to peel away the old layers in their business - with a clear focus on branding themselves to the top.



So I welcome you to the world of branding - and the direct affect it will have on your business' existence.