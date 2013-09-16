The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Announces New Tips for Renters

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency headquartered in Bucks County, PA, offer a variety of insurance solutions. Being privately owned, the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency can focus on what is most important, the customer. Every person or family has unique needs when it comes to insurance. Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency has a highly trained staff that truly cares about their customers. Renters are often particularly vulnerable when it comes to considering insurance policies. Now, the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is offering new tips for renters in Pennsylvania.



Whether it is due to the uncertainty in the United States economy or because of a job that requires frequent travel, renting can be a wonderful alternative to purchasing a home. There are an endless amount of benefits associated with renting a property. However, renters can be susceptible to certain risks that may not be clear upon signing a lease. In many cases, a renter will be covered under the insurance policy of the property owner. However, it is always a good idea to review any insurance policies that a landlord or property owner may hold. That being said, there are many instances where a renter may not be covered under an insurance policy.



Renters insurance in PA can make a whole lot of sense for certain renters. However, every renter is different and some policies may not be worth the cost. Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency will walk through each different type of coverage available for a renter. Typically, personal property is a renter’s main concern and that is often left uncovered under the owner’s policy. Whether a customer needs help with Philadelphia renters insurance or an auto insurance policy, Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency takes the time to explain all of the available options.



About Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency

The agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



To learn more on life insurance visit http://www.bachmannzeitlinagency.com.