The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Is Now Offering Whole Life Insurance This Fall 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Insurance can be confusing. Most people are required to carry homeowners insurance. Anyone driving a vehicle in Pennsylvania must have an auto insurance policy. Health insurance has been at the heart of many political debates over the past several years. Now, people are even being mandated to carry health insurance. However, there is one form of insurance that many Americans do not have much experience with and that is life insurance policies. The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is now offering term, universal, and whole life insurance policies to people this fall 2013.



When it comes to auto, homeowners, and health insurance, consumers have a basic understanding of how their policies work. Perhaps because people have been required to carry those forms of insurance, they feel comfortable when making choices for those types of policies. Unfortunately, many consumers don't know much about life insurance. The lack of awareness and understanding of life insurance has probably accounted for the under utilization of this incredibly valuable product. Just because it isn’t mandated, most people should carry some form of life insurance. Especially for parents and spouses, life insurance can help to prevent a major financial crisis for their family.



At Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency, they work with their customers to inform them about the various options available when it comes to life insurance. For older clients, a term life insurance policy may make the most sense. On the other hand, a younger client should really consider the tremendous advantages of a whole life policy. Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is happy to help customers with homeowners insurance in Bucks County, renters insurance in Philadelphia, life insurance, and any other insurance need.



About Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency

The agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



To learn more on life insurance visit http://www.bachmannzeitlinagency.com.