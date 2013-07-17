The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Now Offering Custom Insurance Policies for Renters

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency offers customized insurance policies based on individual customer’s needs. Every person or family has unique coverage needs. Furthermore, some people may have more disposable income than others. However, regardless of a person’s budget, the Bachmann-Zeitlin agency understands the importance of adequate insurance coverage. Whether it is automobile insurance or homeowners insurance, the professionals at Bachmann-Zeitlin agency will help to create a policy that meets their customer’s needs. Bachmann-Zeitlin agency has been offering homeowners insurance in PA for several years. However, homeowners are not the only people in need of insurance. Now, Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is offering custom policies for renters.



In recent years, largely due to a suffering economy, many individuals have chosen to rent over home buying. In fact, over 30% of the U.S population currently rents. Most renters are under the age of 30. However, recently, many people have opted out of purchasing a home and the percentage of older renters has increased. The number of renters in their late 30’s and early 40’s has been close to 40%. Renting is also more common in large urban areas. In fact, in New York City, about half of all housing is in apartments. Philadelphia has a large rental population as well.



Often times, renters may have a lower income than homeowners. Although it may seem like an added expense, a renter’s insurance policy could potentially save an individual thousands of dollars. Renters do have the luxury of not worrying about the exterior of their dwelling. However, a renter’s property is left extremely vulnerable without some sort of renter’s insurance. Thankfully, Bachmann-Zeitlin Agency can help all individuals with Philadelphia renter’s insurance.



About Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency

The agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



