The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Now Offers Condo and Renters Insurance

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Home sales have fluctuated greatly in the last ten years. Many people simply don’t have enough confidence in the real estate market to move forward with purchasing a single family home. Others simply haven’t been able to save enough money to make owning a single family home a feasible option. That being said, millions of Americans are leading happy lives in condos and apartment complexes across the country. One of the perks of living in a condo or an apartment is better rates on insurance. Now, the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is offering condo and renters insurance.



Purchasing a condo is an exciting event in one’s life. Plus, condo insurance is often much more affordable than insuring a single family home. Although many condominium associations will carry some form of insurance, condo owners are still best served by carrying their own policy. Many associations will only have policies that cover the exterior of a property. Very rarely will any personal property protection be offered through a condo association. Thankfully, to ensure they have adequate protection, the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is offering custom policies for condo owners.



Similar to condo owners, those who are renting a property may have some insurance through the property manager. However, personal property is almost never insured for a renter. An unexpected event could leave a renter with a major loss of property and a policy that doesn’t help at all. Thankfully, the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is offering renters insurance policies. Both renters and insurance policies can be customized to the individual policy holder’s needs. Liability, medical, and other coverage options can be incorporated into these policies as well. The professionals at Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency are happy to discuss all the options available for condo owners and renters.



About Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency

The agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



To learn more on life insurance visit http://www.bachmannzeitlinagency.com.