The Backyard Aquaponics System to Get Rid of the Food Crisis in Rural India

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The food crisis is a major problem which is being faced by countless countries of the world in the present times. Many people can be seen to be searching for various solutions in order to stop hunger from spreading even more than it is now. Feeding the hungry program by an NGO in India currently is serving to provide many benefits to the poor and unattended population. The issue of food scarcity needs to be controlled and the only way to do so in the new backyard aquaponics system which has been specifically created in order to remove food scarcity for once and all in the long run.



This system is exactly the one that was originally created by the Texas aquaponics group in Austin, and serves to offer an exceptional way for feeding the poor, needy and the homeless population within Maharashtra, India. For people who are not really aware of how the aquaponics system works, it basically means the excessive breeding of fish along with the other kinds of organisms in the water. Moreover, it also involves growing the plants without any soil, which is rather impressive. Studies have shown that this way of feeding the hungry population does not only help with the food scarcity issue, but it also tends to provide countless advantages to the farmers in the near future. As an option when nothing else works and food crisis goes out of hands, this system surely comes in handy for a good while.



The aquaponic system can be started in the backyard without having to struggle too much in the matter. The only thing which is required is to follow the step-by-step instructions which are mentioned in a DIY aquaponic guide. The best part of the system is that it helps people to grow vegetables with any soil or problem, for that matter. Basically, the waste from fishes is used by combining it with water in order to plant the vegetables.



In the long run, the growing food crisis is definitely going to be eliminated for good and people can easily grow their own vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, watercress, spinach and many more. The system can be used on a large scale in order to indulge in the mass production of food, for instance the rural India since it truly needs a huge amount of help when it comes to the significant matter of feeding on a daily basis.



For more information, please visit http://www.arindamchattopadhyay.com/2013/09/feeding-hungry.html



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Arindam chattopadhyay

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