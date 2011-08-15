The Bailey Aesthetic Surgery Institute Opens New Office in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2011 -- The Bailey Aesthetic Surgery Institute is proud to announce the opening of their newest office in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Plastic surgery in Las Vegas has been growing in popularity over the last several years. Today, while aesthetics play a central role to Vegas’ allure, the city has attracted some of the best surgeons in the world.



As Las Vegas establishes itself as one of the central hubs in the industry the competition has grown increasingly fierce. Only the best surgeons can successfully do business there, and they must possess a superior reputation if they hope to succeed in an industry that is otherwise closed to prospects.



Dr. Richard Bailey, who has been practicing plastic surgery since the mid nineties, opens his office in Las Vegas with a stellar record preceding him.



Having studied medicine at Emory University, served as a Major in the United States Army Medical Corps and a staff otolaryngologist at Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, NC, Dr. Bailey boasts an unprecedented breadth of medical experience and leadership training.



“His memberships with the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Society of Liposuction and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery demonstrates his refined focus on the latest technological advancements that provide proven, beneficial significant results,” says the website.



Dr. Bailey specializes in a wide variety of procedures including breast augmentation, liposuction, microdermabrasion and Botox to name a few.



Perhaps the most distinguishable characteristic of Dr. Bailey is his realistic assessment of what plastic surgery can and cannot do for his patients. He gives real world advice concerning all his procedures, suggesting that while they can certainly make the body more aesthetically pleasing, they are not necessarily the fountain of youth some advertisers would have people believe.



"You'll still age,” says Dr. Bailey. “But you'll look better than if you'd never had anything done. It'll be more graceful."



This forward approach is a relief to people who have trepidation about their upcoming procedure(s). A Las Vegas cosmetic surgeon who puts patients before dollars is no doubt a welcome change in the industry, and it’s with that commitment to customer service that Dr. Bailey has been accepted into Las Vegas with open arms.



The Bailey Aesthetic Surgery Institute is now accepting new patients. To contact Dr. Bailey and his team of medical professionals, please either visit their website at http://www.bodybybailey.com/ or contact:



The Bailey Aesthetic Surgery Institute

9555 S. Eastern Ave. Suite 155

Las Vegas, NV. 89123

702-800-5775