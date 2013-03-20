The Banking Information Technology Summit (BITS) & Exhibition in Mumbai was Attended by Industry Experts and Solution Providers

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Evolvus Solution participated in The Banking Information Technology Summit (BITS) & Exhibition, on 6th March 2013 at Mumbai. This event provided a great opportunity to learn the current happenings in the banking space and also an excellent scope to network with the industry experts. In addition, the event provided a wonderful opportunity understand the IT spending in the Indian scenarios, technologies used for Risk and Compliance and how to combat these ever increasing frauds and money laundering.



The conference also focused on how the payments scenario in India is expected to change in upcoming years. Some very interesting sessions on 'Emerging Technologies' touched upon technologies like Big Data, Cloud, etc. These sessions were very informative and thought provoking as it delved into how these technologies can help the Banking domain in its growth, and still provide great cost benefit and how it can help the banks in reducing their IT spending. The sessions also explained how these technologies particularly Big Data can help the Bank on harnessing the millions of data for its benefits and enhance its customer service and overall improve the banks performance.



By interacting with the industry players gave an insight into the industry’s current scenario and the outlook. This also gave an essence on the potential opportunities that can be harnessed and how Evolvus could contribute better to the Banking industry. The most important development for Evolvus was that the Flux PayDirect for India ACH was launched at this event, attracting individuals from the Banking sector. Flux PayDirect is a next generation payment processing platform compatible with ISO 20022. It addresses the demands and requirements of the financial institutions and organizations that require to offer Direct Debit & Direct Credit facility based on valid mandate for their customers. Flux PayDirect is built on J2EE platform, and offers comprehensive set of features enabling seamless integration to core banking applications and other applications in the payment eco-system for account updates and straight through processing. Flux Paydirect unique & proven electronic mandate management.



Evolvus has already begun demonstrations for the Flux PayDirect ACH solution to banks. It fulfills the requirement of the ISO 20022 messaging standard made mandatory by RBI.



