The Bare Essentials on Barefoot Running

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Barefoot running, or “natural running,” first hit the mainstream when a few Olympic athletes participated in their event completely barefoot. Some research suggests barefoot running results in impact reduction on certain joints or bones will reduce injury and prolong the activity level of the athlete. While this may be true, other studies haven’t shown a clear-cut answer of whether it is more beneficial or riskier than traditional running.



The idea behind running barefoot and minimalist footwear is the runner’s stride is shortened to a more natural length, encouraging what is known as “forefoot .” Forefoot striking happens when the runner lands nearer to the ball of the foot rather than the heel. Runners who use this style were found to have a reduced risk of repetitive injuries than those who landed heel first at the end of their stride.



While two Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise studies supported this information, some runners and physicians have noted the risks associated with the practice. Injuries to the bottom of the foot and the small bones inside it were more common in those who ran barefoot, and no definitive answers have shown whether this is from the change in running style or footwear.



No matter what side of the coin you are on, if you are a runner and interested in trying a minimalist shoe or no shoe at all, Dr. Mick Wilkinson of Northumbria University in the U.K. has provided a few guidelines for those wishing to take up the practice.



- Start Off Slow – begin first with a thin soled shoe, then transition to one of the minimalist styles before going fully barefoot. This helps strengthen the calves and prepare the ankles and soles of feet for the change in texture that they’ll be running on.

- Run On Hard Surfaces – while it might seem wise to start on the soft grass, but many have found that sticking to concrete provides better results in toughening up the soles of the feet than transitioning from a soft surface to a more solid one.

- Don’t Overdo It – if you experience stiffness or soreness, decrease your running distance for a few days until your body adjusts to the change.



Within a few weeks, you should be able to go completely barefoot, and see if this trend is one you’ll plan to add to your already active lifestyle.



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