The Basics of Eating a Paleo Diet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- The Paleolithic Diet (Paleo Diet) has become a popular nutrition plan for those seeking weight-loss or a change to a healthier approach to nutrition. The diet is healthy overall, but can seem daunting to those wanting to get started. If interested, below are the basics approaches to engaging in the Paleo Diet and how one can make it work within their lifestyle.



This diet is also referred to as the “caveman” diet as it’s based primarily on what the first humans ate before the advancement of modern nutrition or preservation methods. The diet consists of only unprocessed fruits, vegetables, and meat sources, and is primarily high in healthy fats, moderate in animal protein sources, and very low in carbohydrate consumption. Examples of diet staples include fish, eggs, nuts, and organically grown plants. When shopping, Paleo experts suggest looking at only fresh vegetables which can be cooked with fat or eaten raw.



When looking at fats, followers of the Paleo diet consumers work with fats that come naturally from healthy animals or plans, such as coconut, avocado, and olive oils and beef tallow, lard and duck fat in their cooking. Animal proteins include only those that caveman would have hunted depending on their areas. Beef, lamb, pork, turkey, duck, and seafood are all listed as important parts of the diet. Small amounts of fruits and nuts are also incorporated to provide sugar and some energy.



The main principal of the diet is complete elimination of grains and legumes as the ancients did not have access to these items. Wheat, oats, barely, rice, corn, soy, and beans are all prohibited in place of fruits and vegetables as the only sources of carbohydrates. Refined sugar sources, hydrogenated oils, and dairy are also prohibited.



Despite being nutritionally sound, the diet places a heavy emphasis on finding a way to engage in physical activity. Paleo experts did mention that those who are more physically active can consume more carbohydrate sources than those who are sedentary. Physical activity not only helps the body control weight and gain muscle, but helps in kidney function which is important for diets high in protein. If a person is looking for healthy, controlled weight loss and a different approach to nutrition with an emphasis on physical activity, the Paleo Diet might be the thing to try. Consult with a physician before starting any nutritional plan.



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