The Basics of Running Apparel for New Runners

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Having the right clothes for running is more important than most people think. The general rule is quality over quantity. Having a closet full of work out clothes doesn’t mean a lot if none of it is quality clothing. Investing in a few quality basics will go a long way.



As far as shirts, socks and shorts go, avoid cotton. Instead find clothes made out of “technical” material. Material that will pull sweat and moisture away from skin. This type of material will be lightweight and will help prevent irritating and painful chafing. In the summer the material help keep cool and in the winter, warm.



There are many companies that produce quality performance wear for runners and athletes. One of those companies is Expert Brand.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



