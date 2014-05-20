The Bathroom Supply Indulges Clients with New Bathroom Vanity Equipment

South Lake Tahoe, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Southern California-based steam shower systems supplier The Bathroom Supply launches a new line of bathroom vanity and steam shower systems taking into consideration several new functions as well as design considered to be an upgrade from their mainstream counterparts. The company has since relied heavily on its website to market its products and woo more potential clients by offering convenient functionalities such as online ordering and payment, as well as tax free shipping within California.



Steam shower systems are not a new phenomenon and simply echo the already established traditions practiced before such as in Finnish saunas or Turkish baths. Relevant equipment nowadays takes advanced technology into consideration, taking advantage of innovative designs and state-of-the-art technology for more effective control and management. The first steam bath made its appearance in American culture in the early 1960’s.



A steam bath has many benefits for the human body, which mostly includes relaxing tired muscles, skin rejuvenation, body detoxification, improved metabolism, enhanced overall circulation, as well as relieving pain. Such activity was mostly exclusive to public baths in the past. The introduction of new technology has enabled the manufacturing of bath tubs and steam shower equipment meant for residential and personal use.



About The Bathroom Supply

The Bathroom Supply is touted as the biggest steam shower distributor in the United States. Operating in Southern California for many years now, its main focus has been on bathroom shower equipment relying on steam, as well as whirlpool bathtubs and other bathroom necessities essential for a satisfying shower experience. Moreover, they offer tax free delivery within California, as well as a convenient ordering and payment system online.



Contact Details:



Donald Amos

1506 Quiet Valley Lane

Van Nuys, CA 91405

Phone: 818-904-8392