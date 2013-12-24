The Beautiful Angel: New Novel Reclaims Classic Christmas Spirit with Bold Story of Redemption and Love

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- While Christmas has become synonymous with stories of love and positive spirit, few are as heart-warming or unique as David Ho’s ‘The Beautiful Angel (A Christmas Love Story)’. The new novel takes its cue from the classic festive texts of yesteryear, melded with a modern story that’s as beautiful as it is relevant to the season.



To make it wholly distinctive, the novel shares a journey of redemption; compelling readers to turn the last page with a newfound respect for embracing Christmas’s over-riding culture of love and good character.



Synopsis:



"The Beautiful Angel (A Christmas Love Story)" is about the beautiful, talented 18 year old girl, MORGAN STERN, who forsakes helping scrawny GEORGE HORNSBY, the nerd who's also the object of ridicule at school, in order to pursue more important matters, such as an internship offer with the super wealthy WILLIAM HIGHTOWER III.



15 years later, that decision pays off, as Morgan - now in her 30's - is now a high powered sales director... a far cry from her high school days of living with her middle class family in a broken down home.



Meanwhile, George Hornsby ends up... homeless. He carries around with him a beat up, blemished angel doll from one of the few people who ever showed him any love and compassion... the card attached on the doll reads "YOU WILL ALWAYS BE MY BEAUTIFUL ANGEL - MOM".



Their paths cross. Morgan does NOT recognize the bum as George, but he recognizes her! As she tries to get away from this "homeless pathetic moron", she gets hit by a car and "dies".



While in the afterlife, she meets an Apparition/Angel, who goes over her life. The Apparition is about to send her to Hell. She begs for one more chance and is given it when she is sent 15 years back into her high school days!



Morgan, now a 30 something inside an 18 year old body, must find who this "homeless bum" is. When she finds out it's actually George, the dork she turned away, she tries to help him avoid his grim fate.



However, as she finds out more about him, she realizes that, although George is a bright kid, he is in a "situation" that may prevent him from ever realizing his talents. Soon, Morgan realizes that his situation is more than she can handle alone, and she will need the help of friends whom she once spurned in the past, a group of kind-hearted homeless residents she once despised... and an adorable 5 year old girl to help Morgan realize her errors and save George from his fate.



This will be a journey that not only changes the futures Morgan and George, but also EVERYONE around them as well.



The author hopes his inspirational narrative will find its own special place in the history books of classic holiday literature.



“Many modern stories are very whimsical and, while they do attempt to share positive messages, I wanted to write something that sits alongside some of the great Christmas classics of days gone by. It’s a true fusion of fact and fiction as one of the main characters is based on me. Therefore, it’s a deeply touching story that has already evoked strong emotions among my test readers,” says Ho.



Continuing, “The story also tackles issues such as homelessness, drugs and bullying – topics that are not traditionally tied in with Christmas. This is just the first draft – I’m working diligently to polish a final version and will also be taking feedback from this edition on board. That’s why I am excited to offer the current book at a heavily reduced price.”



The first draft is available on Kindle for just $1.99. While the final version will be priced at $2.99, those purchasing at the discount price are invited to email the author for a free ‘upgrade’ to the final version.



“But it doesn’t just end there. I’m ready to share the story with as many people as possible this Christmas so, those purchasing on the 24th and 25th of December can do so for just $0.99! This is a two-day sale price that will end at midnight on Christmas Day. It’s a perfect last-minute digital gift for the traditional fan of Christmas – or as a gift to yourself to see out festivities with gusto,” Ho adds.



Those wanting to secure the special price are urged to do so now via Amazon: http://www.amazon.com.



When the final version has been published, readers can email the author at beautifulangelfirstdraft@hotmail.com, along with their original Amazon receipt or confirmation number, for a complimentary copy.



About the Author

"Outwardly, I’m not a very “exciting” person. I know this is not exactly the type of thing to put in a biography, but I have very few interests. Other than working as a pharmacist, the few hobbies and interests I have involve theatre and a love of writing stories (mainly screenplays. Would love to get into playwriting). “The Beautiful Angel (A Christmas Love Story)” originally started out as a screenplay assignment at Chicago Filmmakers. After I finished the script, I submitted it to a couple of screenplay competitions, not expecting much. Much to my surprise, my script advanced to the second round, placing in the top 25%!



Yet, despite all this, what made me believe The Beautiful Angel would be something special was not when it advanced (which was exciting), but when I showed the script to my friend. She read it and told me she cried. Since then, many others have been touched by this story… loosely based on a part of my past.



Personally, for me, I believe while this story, that it has somehow affected me, too. Yet, I guess those are the best types of stories… those that positively affect others, as well as the author himself!"