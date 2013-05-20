The Beauty Wrap Offers Spa Training in Mineral Wraps

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The Beauty Wrap, one of the nation's top suppliers of body wrap supplies body wrap supplies , has introduced new training and certification courses for those who want to learn how to provide a skilled body wrap to clients. Offering everything a prospective body wrap technician will need, the Beauty Wrap provides everything from initial to expert level training and supplies that technicians will need. With both online and face- to- face training available, the Beauty Wrap is the go- to company for body wrap training services. A graduate of the Beauty Wrap's program will soon be able to offer his or her services through a variety of spas and salons.



Depending on the state in which a spa is located, there may be regulations regarding training to administer body wraps for inch loss. Currently, The Body Wrap offers classes that meet Florida’s requirements for spa and salon training, as well as those of many other states. Salon and spa owners are encouraged to check their state’s training requirements to see if The Body Wrap’s program is right for them.



The Body Wrap offers a variety of lessons as part of its complete body wrap training, including:



- Mixing and preparing solutions used in body wraps for weight loss and detoxification

- Measuring subjects both initially and after the wrap is complete to show results

- Step-by-step procedures to correct wrap clients for best results

- Mineral compositions for different types of wraps

- Face wrapping for facial wrap results

- Special wrap techniques for various purposes

- Observing pressure points during wrap procedures

- Cleaning and sanitizing bandages used in wraps

- Use and care of salon equipment

- Basting and measuring for perfect wrap fits

- Calculating results from wraps for clients

- Increasing speed of wrap results

- Possible issues that may arise during wraps

- Getting better results from wraps

- Setting wrap result goals for clients



Those taking the course receive a certificate upon completion. Express Training is included with the purchase of any Beauty Wrap product package. Clients are encouraged to sign up for body wrap training early to ensure space in the body wrap training program.



