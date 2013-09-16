The Becton Law Group, PLLC Offers Services to People Needing Attorneys for Accident Compensation

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The Becton Law Group, a firm that is based in Raleigh NC, is offering their services to any person that recently experienced a serious accident. The accident may either be experienced by the person himself or by any relative cause. The firm helps the affected party by helping them process their application for financial compensation or by representing them in court.



The law group currently deals with cases related to personal accidents, auto accidents, and workers’ compensation. These three accidents, essentially, make up most, if not all, of the accident-related lawsuits that could be brought to court. In cases related to personal accidents, the Becton Law Group, PLLC first determines the involved groups, the injury sustained, and the procedures on how the accident happened. These three key factors will determine the stand of the law group as well as the type of charges that they will file against the accountable party. For your personal injury attorney Raleigh



In cases involving automotive or car accidents, the auto accident attorneys Raleigh will determine the above factors plus the amount of damage sustained by the vehicle. This will help



in calculating the total damages that the victim’s party will demand. The workers’ compensation area involves accidents that happened within the workplace area. This also includes illnesses that are proven to have been acquired in the workplace. In this practice area, the law group determines the cause of the illness or accident and then demands an adequate amount of money to compensate for the sustained injuries. If the accident proves to side-line the worker for an indeterminate amount of time, our Raleigh injury attorneys would be able to request for a sick leave with pay. This is, of course, if the judge allows the complainant to do so.



The Becton Law Group is a family of attorneys that is dedicated in protecting and maintaining every person’s right to complete financial compensation. They have a combined experience of 50 years and also have built their reputation for the number of cases they won. Currently, their accident injury attorney roster consists of 4 lawyers who are well versed with all forms of lawsuits relating to accidents. We handles cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall accidents, negligent security, wrongful death, and other personal types of serious personal injury cases as well as workers compensation lawsuits.



Attorney Elwood Becton graduated from North Carolina State University, 1973 Bachelor of Science in Computer Science-Master of Arts in Public Policy Sciences Of Duke University, 1979. Juris Doctor, School of Law, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 1979



Is a member of NC State Bar, NC Bar Association, Wake Co. Bar Association, Capital City Lawyers Association, its first President 1991. Board of Directors , East Central Community Legal Services, 1994-2000. BarCares, Attorney Support Group, Board of Directors, 2004-2008, Wake Co. Attorney Grievance Committee, 2011-13. North Carolina Association of Black Lawyers



To get more information on The Becton Law Group, PLLC or for a free case consultation, call 919-578-6603 or visit us at 805 New Bern Avenue, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601



The Becton Law Group

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www.bectonlaw.com



Contact

Elwood Becton

919-578-6603

ebecton@bectonlaw.com