The Bedroom Sanctuary: What to Consider when Buying a Bed

Silkeborg, Midtjylland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- For some people, the bed is the most important furniture at home. It is the centerpiece in any bedroom sanctuary – the very reason why every part of the bed must be carefully chosen and inspected upon buying.



Below are some of the key factors to consider when buying a bed:



Every part of the bed should be non-toxic. Based on a research by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, every night, an adult person will absorb a daily dose of .802 mg of Antimony (Arsenic), .081 mg Boric Acid and .073 mg DBDPO (Decabromodiphenyl Oxide) from flame proof mattresses. This means that the mattresses and pillows must be carefully chosen as these are the common sources of toxins in bed. The bed frame is another consideration because bed frames are usually made of particle board with toxic glues and toxic sealers.



The bed should have moisture control. Contrary to what a lot of people do upon getting up in the morning, it is actually way healthier to unmake the bed in the morning. Stripping the bed and letting in sunshine and fresh air disinfect the room would be healthy. Avoid using synthetic fabrics for the mattress and beddings as these trap the moisture in the bed and do not wick body moisture.



Have an ideal bed frame. The perfect bed frame is made up of solid wool and non-toxic wood. The frame, as what is commonly seen in Europe that allows air circulation, is designed to hold wooden slats.



Have a chemical-free and adsorbent bedding. When choosing for the sheets, blankets and pillow cases, make sure they are made up of wool and silk and organic cotton. Never choose those which are being synthetically-dyed because of their chemical content. Natural latex is a good substitute to artificial and chemical loaded “memory foam” beds. Latex provide first-rate ergonomic soothe, maintaining its memory for a number of years. Natural, chemical-free latex is hypo-allergenic and anti-microbial and so will not create a friendly environment for dust mites. Avoid being fooled by stores selling mattresses advertising them as made up of pure latex. Always make sure that bed mattresses are not made up of synthetic rubbers and chemicals.



When buying a bed and its components, always make sure that it’s of good quality not only in appearance but with what it can contribute to one’s health as well.



About Skandinavisk Dynekompagni

Scandinavian Quilt Company is a Danish owned shop whose mission is to provide their customers with duvets, pillows, towels, blankets, etc. for the best prices. They have a large range which makes it possible for them to offer the leading brands on the market at discounted prices – without compromising either design or quality. They sell products for everyday use, which is why they see it as their duty to negotiate exclusively products where quality is top class.